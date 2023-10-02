The underground started a major fire in Rostov: what was destroyed (video)

Katerina Chernovol22:17, 02.10.23

The fire area is 300 square meters. m.

Russia is uneasy again. A large-scale fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don .

This was reported by the underground movement “Skrepach”. It took responsibility for the “bavovna”.

“Rostov-on-Don. Everything that was prepared for the war will burn. In the industrial zone on the left bank near Megamag on Shosseinaya, the stock of uniforms was destroyed. At 20:40, Shosseinaya street, 300 sq. was cleared,” the message says.

