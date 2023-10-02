The underground started a major fire in Rostov: what was destroyed (video)

Katerina Chernovol22:17, 02.10.23
The fire area is 300 square meters. m.
Russia is uneasy again. A large-scale fire broke out in Rostov-on-Don .
This was reported by the underground movement “Skrepach”. It took responsibility for the “bavovna”.
“Rostov-on-Don. Everything that was prepared for the war will burn. In the industrial zone on the left bank near Megamag on Shosseinaya, the stock of uniforms was destroyed. At 20:40, Shosseinaya street, 300 sq. was cleared,” the message says.
Fire in Rostov
3 comments
Burn mafialand BURN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥🔥💥
Move along, folks, there’s nothing to see here. It’s just another grass fire.
Careless smokers again. Nothing unusual.