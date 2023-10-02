We Stand By Ukraine

Tecla Squillaci

Oct 1st

📌Retired Norwegian Army Lieutenant General Robert Mood has warned that the world could face World War III if NATO does not act now.

He said that unless NATO quickly intervenes with troops on the ground in Ukraine, we may face serious escalation and nuclear war in the future.

📌 R. Mood served as head of the United Nations Supervision Mission in Syria, of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization, head of the Norwegian Red Cross, head of the Norwegian Defense Forces: his training comes from the Academy Norwegian military, from the NATO Defense College and from the United States Marine Corps University, where he was ranked as the best student. He was also awarded the Defense Service Medal with Laurel Branch and worked with both Kofi Annan and Ban Ki-moon.



📌 His programmatic plan includes the following points:

NATO must intervene in Ukraine now.

NATO must implement a no-fly zone in Ukraine and give Putin a short deadline to withdraw his forces, otherwise NATO will destroy Russian forces.

If Putin does not comply, NATO will have to mobilize and enter Ukraine with forces on the ground and oust Russia.

His reasoning behind this is that Russia is now severely weakened and will have no choice but to comply or be destroyed, but if NATO does not intervene the war will continue as Russia mobilizes more than 700,000 soldiers, this will not only prolong the war but it could give Russia a way to find new resources.

📌Retired Lieutenant General Robert Mood claims to present Putin with a blunt ultimatum: withdraw forces from Ukraine, otherwise we will take control of the airspace, enter and oust his forces.



Given the critical moment for Russia which is struggling to face the Ukrainian offensive, it is also possible that Mood is not completely wrong. The real problem is that if you give an ultimatum then you MUST take action if it is not respected, because otherwise credibility would be lost.

