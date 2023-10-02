Musk “tagged in” with a cynical meme about Zelensky and assistance to Ukraine (photo)

Marta Gichko08:11, 02.10.23

The billionaire seems to think this joke is very witty and funny.

American billionaire, owner of the social network X and Tesla, Elon Musk, distinguished himself with a new strange trick. This time he published a meme about President Vladimir Zelensky and assistance to Ukraine.

On his X account , Musk shared an old Zelensky meme, but added a very cynical caption to it.

“When five minutes have passed and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars in help,” the picture says.

In early March, the BBC published the results of its own journalistic investigation, which showed that Twitter had stopped fighting Russian and Chinese propaganda . Separately, he removed restrictions from the Kremlin’s accounts – the accounts of Putin and the Russian Foreign Ministry are recommended to users without any restrictions.

