Marta Gichko08:11, 02.10.23
The billionaire seems to think this joke is very witty and funny.
American billionaire, owner of the social network X and Tesla, Elon Musk, distinguished himself with a new strange trick. This time he published a meme about President Vladimir Zelensky and assistance to Ukraine.
On his X account , Musk shared an old Zelensky meme, but added a very cynical caption to it.
“When five minutes have passed and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars in help,” the picture says.
Advertisement: 0:06
Social network Musk is engaged in propaganda – latest news
In early March, the BBC published the results of its own journalistic investigation, which showed that Twitter had stopped fighting Russian and Chinese propaganda . Separately, he removed restrictions from the Kremlin’s accounts – the accounts of Putin and the Russian Foreign Ministry are recommended to users without any restrictions.
(C)UNIAN 2023
One comment
Twitter is Z, not X.
The Feds and security agencies need to investigate how Muskov transformed himself from a supporter of Ukraine to a Trumputler conspiracy theorist.
Who are his investors?
He is 100% acting for the interests of a genocidal war. Is this ideological, kompromat, financial, or some other reason?
How did a clearly mentally ill person rise to such prominence?