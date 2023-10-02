Microsoft not to extend licenses to Russian companies

02.10.2023 06:40

Since September 30, Microsoft Corporation has ceased license extension to Russian companies.

This was reported by the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, as well as Russia’s TASS agency with reference to the technical support of Microsoft Online Services.

Russian clients of the corporation will not be able to renew existing subscriptions to corporate services, including Microsoft 365, Yermak explained.

Microsoft explained this decision by the fact that the corporation adheres to the sanctions regime introduced against Russia.

At the same time, Russia’s Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadayev, said Russia has an “alternative to Microsoft software.” The plan is to switch to Russian operating systems based on Linux OS.

It should be recalled that back in March 2022, the Microsoft corporation suspended all sales of new products and services in Russia due to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

