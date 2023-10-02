HIMARS / MLRS destroyed a $25 million Russian Torm-M2 surface-to-air missile launcher with a single $200,000 GMLRS projectile

October 2, 2023
The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to effectively use the US M142 and M270 missile systems. Another target was a Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system.
Here’s What We Know
The launcher of the Russian air defence system was destroyed in the Zaporizhzhya region. The target was detected by a reconnaissance drone, which transmitted the coordinates for the strike.
Ось так гарненько сьогодні мінуснули ворожий ЗРК «Тор» неподалік Молочанська на Запорізькому напрямку … pic.twitter.com/Qc4frO4cPM— Serg (@NHunter007) September 30, 2023
Judging by the nature of the hit, the launcher was destroyed by a GMLRS precision guided munition with a maximum launch range of approximately 80 kilometres. Such projectiles can be used by the M142 HIMARS and M270 MLRS systems.
The cost of a single GMRLS missile is approximately $120,000-200,000 depending on the batch. At the same time, the entire Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system is valued at about $25 million, which includes a combat vehicle, target detection station, guidance station and anti-aircraft guided missiles.
Source: @NHunter007
One comment
Speaking of which, it would be interesting to know the total dollar value of mafia materiel that has been wasted by HIMARS.