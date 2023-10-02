“For Ukraine it’s a question of survival. Literally, not figuratively.”

Volodymyr Kukharenko

Oct 2nd, 2023

I remember hearing somewhere that every US taxpayer is giving to Ukraine 15 USD monthly. But this graph shows that most of this giving is not money, but (mostly) obsolete arms from Pentagon warehouses. So “real” money is about 6 USD monthly, everything else is weapons equivalent to the cost. Those weapons could not be converted back to money that could be used for different purposes. I do not know how significant those 6 USD monthly for US and what internal problems could be solved with it, but for Ukraine it’s the question of survival. Literally, not figuratively. People were executed and tortured just 30 miles from my home when Russians were there. I am really grateful for all the help provided, it saved so many lives here. And I am scared at the very thought that it might end…

So an average American is paying 6 USD monthly, and giving weapons from warehouses that cost 9 USD monthly (mostly older weapons some of which needed to be disposed of sooner or later). I can’t calculate the cost of saving every single life that was saved by not letting Russians go further and by pushing them back, as you never know the “would-be” scenario. But I am sure many hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Ukrainians would be killed if Russia took over. Before the war, Russia adopted a new mass grave standard, and was talking about the “Ultimate solution of the Ukrainian question”. If you do not believe it is possible, look at photos from Bucha and Izium, and check what happened in Ukraine in 1933 and 1937…

If you want a fresh example, they killed 300000 Chechens in 1990ties, 30% of the whole nation. First Chechens won in 1996, and then Russia came back with a bloodbath… In 2014 we had a “peace agreement”, and you see how it ended. So whoever says stopping giving arms to Ukraine will bring peace either has no clue what Russia is or has some personal interest in Russia.

I understand that “charity begins at home”, and everyone cares about themselves in the first place, that’s natural and no surprise, I won’t expect it differently. But understanding that there are millions of people for whom my life costs less than 6 USD monthly is staggering. I know they might be simply unaware of what’s at stake, but politicians manipulate them, and they are either ignorant too, or just ignore this to pursue their petty political goals… I may be shot in the back with my hands tied so that someone could enjoy an extra cup of coffee once a month. Elon Musk is even making jokes about that and many are finding it funny… Do we really have values?

Shaun Topham

Veteran and Pastor

I don’t think I need to add anything to the voices of these three American Generals:

The way I see these $15/month.

During Cold War USA spent close to 6% of its GDP to deter Empire of Evil. Now, for only 5% of its military budget it already destroyed 50% of russian military capacity. This is by far the best return on investment USA ever did in its history.

And a regular American can think that $15/month of one’s taxes now do what $600 used to do.

Pavlo Prochan:

The most important things in the world are irrational, and they aren’t “money”.

If Russian oligarchs and their prison-army win, then the US tax payers will pay MUCH MORE.

Actually, the US government had allowed Russians oligarchs to rise to power. American and European politicians were able to prevent Putin, but they preferred to take bribes from him.

