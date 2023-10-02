Children call Putin dad: there is a “boom” for Russian flags in West Africa

Angela Bachevskaya02:46, 02.10.23

There are at least two reasons for this popularity.

Russian flags are actively spreading throughout West Africa : tricolors are waved at protests and placed on dashboards.

According to an article in The New York Times , in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, the flag of the Russian Federation is now a common sight. “The Russian flag has become a symbol of resistance in West Africa, associated with anti-Western and anti-French sentiment,” explains Kyle Walter, head of research at technology company Logically.

A number of analysts and Western diplomats are convinced that the distribution of flags is financed by the Russian government. Thus, the president of the Nigerian public group PARADE, Ahmed Bello, distributes up to 70 Russian flags at each protest in Niamey. He admitted that his work is financed by the Russian government through intermediaries conducting similar operations in Mali. “It is with them that we are working to develop the expansion of Russian ideology in Africa,” he said.

However, for some, the Russian flag has also become a way to make a political statement. “Russia is perceived by many young Africans as an anti-colonial power, designed to help them get rid of their colonial past and write a new chapter in their national history, one that has nothing to do with democracy, which many associate with exploitative partnerships with Western countries, corruption and poverty,” the newspaper writes. .

For example, El Hadj Bague, a resident of the Niger capital who works in a local market, told reporters that he used to hate Putin because of his invasion of Ukraine, but his “friendly attitude towards Africa”, which he learned about on social networks, has changed his views .

“When his 13-year-old child bought him a small Russian flag after watching pro-Russian content on TikTok, Mr. Bage happily hung it on the dashboard of his car,” the article notes.

The man said that his four children call Putin “Baba,” which means dad.

Coup in Niger

Let us recall that at the end of July a coup d’état took place in Niger . Analysts believe this will allow Russia to expand its influence both in Niger and throughout the region.

French media wrote that the authorities had established contacts with the Russian private Wagner Group, whose militants are located in neighboring Mali.

