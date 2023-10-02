Borrell on the consequences of Russian aggression: Putin showed the true nature of his “SVO”

Vitaly Saenko19:18, 02.10.23

The world community must unite and work harder in response to Putin’s criminal actions.

Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell says that the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has shown the true nature of the war against Ukraine (the so-called “special military operation”) and is expanding criminal activities throughout the world.

According to an UNIAN correspondent, Borrell said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba following an informal meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers in Kiev.

Borrell said the EU Council meeting in Kyiv was historic because it was the first time such a meeting had taken place outside EU member states on the territory of an accession candidate country. It was also the first time such a meeting took place on the territory of a warring country.

“By coming to Kyiv, the foreign ministers of the European Union sent a strong signal of solidarity and support for Ukraine in the face of this unjust and illegal war,” Borrell said.

The EU High Representative added that even before the EU Council, he visited Odessa and Kiev to meet with Ukrainians and learn about their daily lives, and to see first-hand the cruel and inhuman nature of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine.

“Striking attacks on churches, cultural heritage, ports that support the delivery of food to hungry people around the world – this says a lot about the real face of the so-called “special military operation” (as they call the war of conquest against Ukraine in Russia – UNIAN) that Putin carried out against the people of Ukraine, who are resisting with extreme courage,” Borrell said.

“Russia is weaponizing hunger and energy. By doing this, Russia is expanding its crime throughout the world, which is hitting the most vulnerable people in Africa and Asia and depriving them of food. This is a consequence of the maritime blockade,” Borrell added.

He noted that this is not a statement by Europeans, but a perception of Russia’s actions in many countries.

“Russia seems determined to continue its illegal actions in violation of international law and the rules-based order, and to test global diplomacy. This means we must work more together,” Borrell said.

More and more evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine is emerging

As UNIAN reported, experts from the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry into Violations in Ukraine stated that they continue to find numerous evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian armed forces on the territory of Ukraine. The commission documented explosive attacks on homes, a medical facility, a train station, a restaurant, shops, and commercial warehouses that resulted in civilian casualties, damage or destruction of key facilities, and disruption of essential services and products.

The commission’s investigations in Kherson and Zaporozhye indicate the widespread and systematic use of torture by the occupiers against people accused of being informants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In some cases, the torture was so brutal that it resulted in death.

