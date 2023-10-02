A terrible blow to Kherson: people were injured – among them police and utility workers (photos, videos)

Nadya Prishlyak, Larisa Kozovaya16:28, 02.10.23

4 min.3825UPDATED

The head of the Kherson OVA, Alexander Prokudin, reported the death of a policeman who was seriously injured while saving a civilian during enemy shelling of Kherson.

Russian occupiers dealt a crushing blow to residential areas of Kherson / screenshot

Today, October 2, in the morning, the Russian army struck the center of Kherson. As a result of the attack, people were injured, including utility workers and police officers.

According to the head of the Kherson regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, at about 10:00 the enemy fired at Kherson again. In particular, the Russian army fired at a transport enterprise.

“As a result of the shelling of Kherson, four people were injured, two of them are in serious condition,” the official said .

According to OVA, the attack was carried out by artillery.

“During the morning shelling, Kord’s special forces managed to save a civilian whose leg was blown off under ongoing explosions. The victim was handed over to doctors. His condition is critical. In addition, a patrol police car came under fire. The blow was so strong that it pierced the armor. Two police officers were injured. They hospitalized, one of the patrolmen is in extremely serious condition,” the message says.

The fourth victim, according to preliminary data, has minor injuries.

Updated 16:30 . The head of the Kherson OVA, Alexander Prokudin, reported the death of a policeman who was seriously injured while saving a civilian during enemy shelling of Kherson.

“The doctors did everything possible to save the man’s life. However, the wounds were too severe, the law enforcement officer’s heart stopped on the operating table,” he wrote .

Also, “1+1” journalist Natalya Nagornaya spoke on Facebook about the shelling of Kherson.

“Today we saw how in Kherson they were dragging the wounded out of a shelled car, how cars were burning from the arrival, how a church, shops, cafes, a humanitarian center were damaged, how people’s homes were burning…” she wrote.

She also spoke about Irina Lazareva, whose house, where she lived with her two daughters, “flew” this morning. “And her two daughters, 12-year-old Elya and 13-year-old Anya, found her, brought her to consciousness and pulled her out from under the rubble,” the journalist said. She notes that the three of them are in the hospital. She added that they “lost everything, but remained alive.”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that Kherson patrolman Vitaly Novitsky died as a result of injuries received during enemy shelling. The policeman was 38 years old. Vitaly is survived by his parents, wife and 8-year-old son.

In addition, the head of the Kherson city military administration, Roman Mrochko, recalled that on September 29, two employees of the Kherson Parks utility company were injured by enemy shelling. People are in moderate condition, they are now in the hospital.

“One of the men had his eye removed, the second had both arms and a leg wounded,” Mrochko said.

In total, in the Kherson city territorial community, since the day of de-occupation, November 11, 2022, 9 workers of public utility enterprises (transport, medicine, education, heat supply, etc.) were killed in the line of duty and 27 were injured.

Outside of work, the Russian army killed eight workers of Kherson utility companies and wounded eight.

Head of the Department of Internal and Information Policy of the Kherson OVA Alexander Tolokonnikov on air of the telethon, recently the number of attacks on the Right Bank has increased significantly. He recalled that over the past 24 hours the enemy had massively shelled a number of populated areas, including the enemy dropping aerial bombs. Residential buildings, hospitals, etc. were hit, a person was killed and several people were injured.

In particular, a 39-year-old woman and her 13-year-old daughter were injured at night. The official clarified that the child had an abdominal wound.

“In the morning, the center of Kherson was struck. Houses were destroyed…” Tolokonnikov said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...