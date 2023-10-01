We Stand By Ukraine

Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz
Sept 30
Elon Musk applauds removing aid to Ukraine from US spending bill.
We know where this POS’s loyalties lie🤬
@liveukraine_media
…….
One comment
Rand Paul : Russian agent.
Elon Muskov : Russian agent.
McCarthy and the entire putler bloc: Russian agents.
It matters nothing whether actual or defacto, the effect is the same.