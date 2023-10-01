Ukrainian drones hit Sochi: there was a hit on a Russian helicopter parking lot, – media (video)

Kateryna Schwartz14:47, 01.10.23

It is reported that the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is behind the attack.

On Sunday, October 1, Ukrainian drones attacked Russian Sochi. As the UP reports with reference to an intelligence source, the drones hit the parking lot of Russian helicopters.

“It is clarified that as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones, a Russian helicopter parking lot in the Adler area in Russian Sochi was hit,” the message says.

Ukrainian drones attacked Sochi

