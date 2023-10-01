Ukraine observes minute of silence in gratitude to its defenders

1 OCTOBER 2023

Ukrainians are observing a minute of silence for fallen defenders on 1 October at 09:00 and thanking the Defence Forces and all those who defend the country from Russia.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address on the occasion of the Day of Defenders of Ukraine

Details: Before the minute of silence, the head of state released a video saying that all of Ukraine would stop for a minute at 09:00 on 1 October.

Quote: “Ukraine will stop for one minute at 9 o’clock sharp as a sign of respect and gratitude to the defenders. The central streets and squares of our cities, transport, all of us, wherever we are, must stop and honour the memory of the fallen heroes and thank all our defenders.

This time is a great opportunity to think about what is essential, to recall what is relevant, to recall another minute. The first minute of the full-scale war. The minute that changed everything. It divided life into ‘before’ and ‘after’ 24 February.

24 February began not when the clock struck midnight but when the enemy launched an offensive. The first minutes of that day meant the first missiles and the first strikes on Ukraine for us.”

Details: Zelenskyy recalled that at that moment, he addressed the Defence Forces and said: “Stand firm, you are all we have.”

