Ukraine is being attacked by drones: what is known

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:57, 01.10.23
Don’t ignore your worries.
On the night of Monday, October 2, Russian invaders launched unmanned aerial vehicles towards Ukraine .
As reported in the official Telegram channel of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a group of “Shahed” type drones is already in the airspace of the Kherson region. Russian drones are moving in the direction of Mykolaiv region.
Now the alarm has been declared in the Nikolaev, Kherson, Donetsk and Kharkov regions.
PutinaZis are using cheap Iranian drones to murder Ukrainian civilians. And when they murder a child, the primitive savages in the cauldron of devilry that support the rodent dictator actually laugh and make jokes on their sick social media.
There’s a very special place in hell, reserved just for such wicked creatures.