Ukraine is being attacked by drones: what is known

Don’t ignore your worries.

On the night of Monday, October 2, Russian invaders launched unmanned aerial vehicles towards Ukraine .

As reported in the official Telegram channel of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a group of “Shahed” type drones is already in the airspace of the Kherson region. Russian drones are moving in the direction of Mykolaiv region.

Now the alarm has been declared in the Nikolaev, Kherson, Donetsk and Kharkov regions.

