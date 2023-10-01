September 29, 2023

The 27th episode of “This Week in Ukraine” features Kyiv Independent reporter Igor Kossov, who discusses recent Ukrainian attacks in Russia-occupied Crimea. “This Week in Ukraine” is a weekly podcast hosted by the Kyiv Independent’ reporter Anastasiia Lapatina, and is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday. (Cover image by Nizar Al-Rifai)

Episode #27 is dedicated to the recent Ukrainian attacks in Russia-occupied Crimea.

Host Anastasiia Lapatina is joined by the Kyiv Independent’s reporter Igor Kossov.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

“This Week in Ukraine” is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Alex Kisly.

https://kyivindependent.com/this-week-in-ukraine-ep-27-how-ukraine-is-destroying-russian-military-in-crimea/

