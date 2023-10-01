The European Union has already sent almost 300 thousand 155 mm shells to Ukraine

Vitaly Saenko21:05, 01.10.23

The EU is asking industry to increase arms production for Ukraine.

The European Union has already sent almost 300 thousand 155 mm artillery shells to Ukraine.

As an UNIAN correspondent reports, Vice-President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this at a press conference in Kyiv.

“At the moment, I think that we have almost reached the figure of 300 thousand 155 mm ammunition that has already been sent to Ukraine, and also about 2 thousand 900 missiles. This is not all of what we have to provide, but we are at the right way,” Borrell said.

The EU High Representative added that the European Commission is working in three areas. In particular, he asks European armies to provide Ukraine with what they currently have in reserves, asks European industry to increase production volumes, and also asks member countries to make joint purchases in order to reduce delays and reduce prices for weapons and ammunition.

Borrell said the European Commission has created a plan for member states to jointly present their needs to industry in order to reduce delays in weapons production and increase production volumes.

As UNIAN reported, the member countries of the European Union and the governing institutions of the EU together allocated the largest amount in the world to support Ukraine , which reached 85 billion euros.

