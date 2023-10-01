The BvS10 Bandvagn Skyddad 10 amphibious all-terrain armoured vehicle

We Stand With Ukraine

Canela Lisa Paris Wray-Diaz

Sept 30

The Swedish-made BvS10

Bandvagn Skyddad 10 tracked amphibious all-terrain armoured vehicle can cross any terrain and is thought very highly of by the Ukrainian Army.

President Zelensky’s report.

This week significantly strengthened our country and our people. There will be important news for Ukraine tomorrow – for our warriors, for our entire state.

We are working to ensure that the coming weeks will add strength to Ukraine – internal strength – and the necessary cooperation with the world. So that the world hears us, understands us, and supports us. I thank everyone who is helping!

Glory to everyone who fights and works for the sake of Ukraine and its people!

Glory to Ukraine!

