Russians draw Tu-95MS strategic bombers at Engels air base

The Russians are drawing Tu-95MS turboprop strategic bombers at the Engels Air Base.

The respective satellite images from Planet Labs are being shared on social media.

Judging by satellite images, the Russians painted two Tu-95MS drawings on the bombers’ parking sites.

There is a real bomber near the drawings, which is “protected” by car tires.

Image of Tu-95MS strategic bombers at Engels Air Base. Photo credits: Planet Labs



In early September, Militarnyi reported that the Russians started to cover the aircraft with car tires at the Engels Air Base.

Thus, the Russians are trying to protect strategic bombers from attacks by Ukrainian drones.

It is not clear whether such protection will be effective given the flammability of the tires, the large open area, and the difficulty of extinguishing them.

At the end of July, the drawing of fighter jets resembling aircraft manufactured by Sukhoi was recorded using satellite images.

Drawings were applied for several months at the air base in Yeisk.

Thus, the Russians are trying to create false targets that will be difficult to recognize in satellite images with poor resolution.

The image of a fighter jet is applied to the parking lot. Source: Brady Africk



For such a trick to work, the satellite must take a picture at a right angle.

Such a pattern can be quickly recognized on satellite images with good resolution by the lack of details and shadows at any angle.

In addition, there is the question of the effectiveness of such images against drone cameras, which usually have both ordinary daytime and thermal image transmission channels with good resolution.

Besides, such drawings will not work if the satellite uses radar reconnaissance, and this method is used by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

