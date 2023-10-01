Elena Kovalenko19:07, 01.10.23

Simonyan claims that the drone fell near the “family home” in Adler, where her relatives and small children now live.

On the night of Sunday, October 1, in Sochi, an attack drone fell in front of the house of the family of Russian propagandist Margarita Simonyan .

“Tonight, an attack drone fell right in front of our family home in Adler (Sochi microdistrict – ed.), where I and my mother grew up, and my relatives with small children still live… The goals are further and further, the stakes are ever higher, The nuclear ultimatum is becoming increasingly uncontested.

Simonyan and the explosions near her house

On August 21, 2023, near Moscow, a UAV almost demolished the house of propagandist Simonyan . “The drone that was shot down in the Istra district fell on a nearby street. Thanks to our air defense, there were no casualties or destruction,” she said.

On August 27, 2023, top Russian propagandist Simonyan complained that a drone had fallen near her house again . “A drone fell near our house for the second time in a week… At half past three you wake up, just after falling asleep,” Simonyan said.

