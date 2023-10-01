Night attack on Ukraine: the enemy hit grain warehouses with drones in the Cherkasy region (photo)

Ekaterina Girnyk07:51, 01.10.23

The area of ​​the fire was more than three thousand square meters.

At night, the occupiers attacked the Cherkasy region with attack drones , and an infrastructure facility was hit. This was announced by the head of the Cherkassy OVA Igor Taburets.

“At night, the enemy massively attacked the Cherkasy region with attack drones… Unfortunately, there was a hit on the industrial infrastructure in Uman. As a result, fires broke out in warehouses, in particular, where grain was stored,” he wrote.

Taburets noted that one person was previously injured. He was taken to the hospital.

The consequences are being eliminated now. All relevant services are on site. Law enforcement officers are recording the latest crimes of Russian terrorists.

As the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations added , rescuers tamed the flames to a total area of ​​more than three thousand square meters.

11 units of equipment and 52 personnel were involved from the State Emergency Service.

