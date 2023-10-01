Ekaterina Prysiazhnyuk11:38, 01.10.23

The deputy head of the Russian Security Council also insulted the Ukrainians.

Germany said that the country must immediately deliver long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine , and the Ukrainians have the right to use them to strike Russian territory. The Russian Federation has already reacted hysterically to such statements.

Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev in Telegram threatens Germany with strikes on factories where this ammunition is produced. In addition, he spoke insultingly about the citizens of Ukraine.

“…the head of the German Defense Committee with an unpronounceable surname… demands the immediate delivery of Taurus missiles to the Khlobberites so that the Kiev regime can strike at Russian territory to weaken the supply of our army. They say this is in accordance with international law. Well, in that case, strikes on German factories where these missiles are made will be fully consistent with international law…” he quipped.

