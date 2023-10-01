In Yalta, because of criticism of the Russian Federation, a couple from the Dnepropetrovsk region was brutally killed (video)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya21:40, 01.10.23

The killer did not like that they called the peninsula Ukrainian.

In occupied Crimea, a man killed a married couple. He beat people with a bat because they “speaked badly of Russia.”

According to the Russian Telegram channel Baza , the murder occurred on September 29. A man came to the home of 66-year-old Vladimir and 58-year-old Victoria from the Dnepropetrovsk region, beat them with a bat and left. It is reported that before this he searched the house.

Later it became known that Russian police detained a 60-year-old man named Shavkat. He confessed to the murder, saying that the couple called Crimea Ukrainian, and also spoke badly about Russia and its leadership, so he decided to kill them.

The website of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation indicates that the couple was killed by a handyman who was looking after their guest house. A man was detained in Sudak, and they are preparing to charge him with double murder.

“During an interpersonal conflict, the employee struck a woman and a man multiple times in the head with a bat, and then moved their bodies to the basement,” the report says.

Murder in Crimea

