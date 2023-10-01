Here we go: Orban does not hide his delight at the victory of pro-Russian Fico in the elections in Slovakia

Elena Kovalenko15:30, 01.10.23

Orbán reacted to the election results in Slovakia with correspondence congratulating Robert Fico, calling his victory “unconditional.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated former Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on the fact that the pro-Russian party won the elections and announced big plans for further cooperation.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with patriots. And I look forward to this cooperation,” said the Hungarian Prime Minister.

Elections in Slovakia

Robert Fico and the political force SMER-SD led by him, who received more votes in the early parliamentary elections in Slovakia, are close in their views to the position of Orban himself, and their statements regarding Ukraine are close to the narratives of Russian propaganda.

Fico declared his intentions to stop military and political support for Ukraine, that talking about Ukraine joining the EU is now “illusory,” and also stated that in Ukraine they allegedly “tolerate Nazism.”

On October 1, 2023, former Prime Minister of Slovakia, head of the HLAS party, Peter Pellegrini, stated that “There is no longer talk of military assistance to Ukraine.” Immediately after the elections, Pellegrini said that Slovakia “has nothing more to send” to Ukraine .

