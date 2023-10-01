Explosions heard as drones attack Russian cities of Smolensk and Sochi

1 OCTOBER 2023

Drones attacked the Russian cities of Smolensk and Sochi on the morning of 1 October. Explosions can be heard on videos shared on social media.

Source: Ostorozhno, Novosti (Careful, News); Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Details: Ostorozhno, Novosti reported that the residents of the two cities heard explosions around 08:30 in the morning.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that Russian forces intercepted five drones. Explosions can be heard in one of the videos shared on social media, which also shows smoke rising after one of the drones crashed.

Meanwhile, Smolensk Mayor urged the residents of the city not to leave their homes “unless absolutely necessary” and to refrain from trips to the countryside.

The Russian government has not said whether the attacks caused any damage.

Meanwhile, Sochi officials said that a drone was intercepted and shot down near the city airport, causing delays to 14 flights.

