A Russian Pilot Went on Vacation and Surrendered to US Embassy

The pilot of the Russian National Guard “Le Havre” flew to the UAE on vacation and surrendered to the US Embassy

1.10.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Members of the Russian Army, in particular military pilots, continue to flee Russia. Under the pretext of a vacation, a pilot of an aviation squadron in the Russian Guard named Gavrichenko and his family went on vacation to Dubai.

In the UAE, he went straight to the American embassy, ​​where he declared his reluctance to fight against Ukraine and his readiness to cooperate with American intelligence services; the FSB launched active investigations into the details of Gavrichenko’s escape. Details are reported by the Telegram channel “Spy Dossier”.

According to the channel, a new case of escape of a Russian pilot, senior lieutenant of the Russian Guard aviation squadron Gavrichenko (call sign “Le Havre”) became known on October 1. To escape, he took advantage of his vacation, for which he flew to the UAE with his family.

“At the end of September, “Le Havre” had a vacation, which he and his family decided to spend in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Having thoroughly enjoyed the desert nature, Gavrichenko decided to radically change his life. And instead of the airport, he chose the American Embassy in the UAE as his final destination. “When Le Havre showed up there, they stated that they refused to fight and expressed his readiness to cooperate,” the social media page writes.

At the moment, the FSB is actively working in the aviation squadron of the Russian Guard, where Gavrichenko served. The “federals” are trying to establish all the circumstances of the pilot’s escape: they are interrogating his colleagues, searching his personal belongings, and examining his phones.

The FSB believes that Gavrichenko was persuaded to think about the need to escape by his friend and former classmate Anton Vasiliev (previously bore the last name Lyakh). He, being a pilot of the 610th center for combat use and retraining of flight personnel (military unit 41520, Ivanovo), left Russia at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. Now, writes the Spy Dossier, Vasiliev. He lives in Los Angeles (California, USA).

“He spends his free time by the pool, organizes training camps for the Ukrainian army and, probably, shares official information with Pentagon representatives,” the Telegram page suggests.

Now, the channel writes, “Le Havre,” along with all the official information in his head, is at the disposal of the United States. And there’s a swimming pool in the suburbs of Los Angeles not far away.”

Vasiliev and Gavrichenko are far from the only Russian pilots who made the right decision and refused to die in a senseless war.

As a result of an operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, codenamed “Tit,” a pilot of the 319th separate helicopter regiment (military unit 13984) of the Russian Armed Forces, Captain Maxim Kuzminov, hijacked a Mi-8AMTSh helicopter.

A similar decision – to leave the Russian Federation, so as not to become an occupier and a murderer – was also made by the pilot of the 15th Army Aviation Brigade (military unit 44440), Lieutenant Dmitry Mishov: he fled to Lithuania.

Let us remind you that on August 23 it became known that the Main Intelligence Directorate managed to lure a Russian Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine . During a special operation codenamed “Tit” one pilot surrendered, two other crew members died

As intelligence officials said, the special operation lasted more than six months; the intelligence officers managed to convince the Mi-8 pilot to go over to the side of Ukraine. The head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, called this operation “one of the best GUR operations.”

Subsequently, Maxim Kuzminov, the pilot who flew the Mi-8 to Ukraine, turned to his former colleagues and called on other occupiers to do the same. For his action, he received a reward of $500,000, shelter and new documents for himself and his family, and, importantly, saved his life.

A little over a month later, information appeared about the invaders liquidated during Operation Sinitsa.

