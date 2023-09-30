With a camera in hand: a photographer was killed in Ukraine during a “risky reportage”

Veronika Prokhorenko14:07, 30.09.23

Russians killed Vladimir Myronyuk near Kurdyumovka.

In Ukraine, hero-photographer Vladimir Mironyuk, call sign “John,” died on the front line, who helped show the world the exploits of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with his photographs.

Ukrainian journalist Yuri Butusov reported on his death near Kurdyumivka (Donetsk region) on Facebook . According to him, Vladimir died “with a camera in his hands.” “With footage of the latest, most risky report…” Butusov added.

He noted that Mironyuk was not a professional soldier or photographer, but many Ukrainians saw his photographs. Often people turned to him, trying to find the last photos of relatives of already dead soldiers from the front line.

During his lifetime, the photographer said that he was not interested in “big money”; he preferred to work “single-handedly”, without a journalist’s ID. Mironyuk noted:

“Several times it happened that the only photo that remained of a person on his grave is mine. I feel useful to be there, among them (at the front, among the Armed Forces of Ukraine – UNIAN), and I am proud of it..”

Butusov indicated that at the time of his death Mironyuk was 59 years old. He was Ukrainian, but had American citizenship. For a long time he worked in America as a truck driver. When the Maidan (Revolution of Dignity 2014) began in Ukraine, the photographer returned to Ukraine.

A volunteer from Britain died in the battles for Ukraine

On August 31, it became known about the death of British volunteer Samuel Newey, who defended Ukraine in the war with the Russian Federation for more than a year. He died at the hands of the invaders in battles in the East, at the age of 22. His brother Daniel reported the tragedy.

It was noted that Samuel came to Ukraine as part of the foreign detachment “Dark Angels”. According to Daniel, his brother was outraged by Russian imperialism, so he went to war at the age of 21.

