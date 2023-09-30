Ukraine brings back paratroopers hiding under occupation for more than a year and a half

30 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Ukrainian Navy and Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence have managed to bring back two paratroopers who had been hiding in the occupied territory of one Ukrainian oblast since the beginning of the full-scale war to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Source: Ukrainian Navy

Quote: “Several weeks ago, the Navy’s intelligence directorate received information from operational sources that two soldiers from the air assault troops had been in the temporarily occupied territory since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, where they had participated in battles with the occupiers, had been seriously injured and could not independently enter the territory controlled by Ukraine. All this time, they were in an illegal situation and successfully hid, thanks to local residents.

It was decided to conduct a special operation to rescue and evacuate the servicemen, the preparation and implementation of which were entrusted to the Angels special unit of the Navy. An evacuation plan was prepared in a short period of time, with the implementation also involving the command of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, whose units provided fire cover during the group’s withdrawal.

Recently, two servicemen, who had been in the occupied territory for more than a year and a half, were brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory thanks to our joint efforts.”

Details: The Ukrainian Navy posted a video of the paratroopers’ homecoming.

Reference: Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Navy’s special intelligence unit has managed to retrieve 65 servicemen from the occupied territories and Russia.

