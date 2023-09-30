The Telegraph: Britain will deploy troops in Ukraine for the first time

Katerina Chernovol00:44, 01.10.23

The British Defense Minister also called on British defense firms to open factories in Ukraine.

New British Defense Minister Grant Shapps , who has already visited Kiev, said that British troops will be stationed in Ukraine for the first time. Such plans are already being discussed with the military leadership.

In an interview with The Telegraph , Grant Shapps said he was in talks with British Army officials about moving the official British-led training program for Ukrainian soldiers directly to Ukraine, rather than relying on British and other NATO members’ bases. He also called on British defense firms to open factories in Ukraine.

It is noted that Shapps visited Ukraine last week. According to him, he discussed with Vladimir Zelensky what role the British Navy could play in protecting commercial ships from Russian attacks in the Black Sea. Journalists note that both of these steps will mean a significant escalation of British involvement in defending Ukraine from Putin’s invasion.

“The deployment of British troops to Ukraine or the provision of naval support in the Black Sea would represent a significant escalation of the UK’s involvement in the conflict. But Mr Shapps’ words also appear to mark a change in the government’s approach to public discussion of the deployment,” the material says.

War in Ukraine: Britain’s position

The UK is one of the largest suppliers of military aid to Ukraine. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the country has supported our state by providing weapons, financial support and humanitarian aid.

Let us recall that it was Great Britain that became the first country to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles. We are talking about Storm Shadow , the transfer of which was officially confirmed in May by then British Defense Minister Ben Wallace. These missiles have already been used at the front .

Britain also donated Challenger tanks to Ukraine .

