The south of Ukraine is again under drone attack: sounds of explosions are heard in Odessa

Katerina Chernovol23:25, 30.09.23

The enemy launched attack drones – presumably Shahed.

Russian occupation forces are again attacking southern Ukraine with drones. Attack UAVs – presumably Shahed – are flying from the Black Sea in the direction of the Odessa region .

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this . Subsequently, the military clarified that a group of drones was flying in the direction of the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky district of the Odessa region.

The head of the Odessa OVA Oleg Kiper called on residents of the Belgorod-Dnestrovsky and Odessa regions of the region to stay in shelters.

Meanwhile, sounds of explosions are reported in Odessa.

Updated 23:18: Several groups of Shahed-type attack UAVs are flying from the Black Sea in the direction of the Nikolaev and Odessa regions, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Russian attacks on Ukraine

On Saturday, September 30, the enemy attacked the Donetsk region. The Russians launched an airstrike on Konstantinovka and a 13-year-old child was injured. Also under enemy fire were the villages of Lastochkino, Pokrovsky district, and Novoukrainka, Volnovakha district of the region.

In addition, recently the enemy has been increasingly using attack drones to attack Ukraine. The enemy is under special attention in the south of Ukraine.

