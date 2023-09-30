Russian strategy is clear

Robin E. Horsfall

Military Veterans Campaigner

Sept 29

Since Russian General Surovikin was tasked with establishing layered defensive positions in Zaporizhzhia and on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson, Russian strategy has been clear.

It is their intention to hold ground and create a wall that Ukraine will exhaust itself against, no matter how long or how many Russian men it takes. The belief that a force in defence will take fewer casualties than one on the offence is well established.

The Surovikin defence lines had time to establish themselves in depth. This depth includes tanks traps, minefields and prepared killing zones for artillery, laid down in three or four lines. However, it has only partially accomplished the task it was laid down to do. Several powerful elements of the assault forces were not considered. It has slowed but not halted Ukraine.

First the Russians were occupying lands with an unfriendly population who had good communications via telephone. This allowed all Russian movements and positions to be communicated in real time to Ukrainian intelligence. Headquarter groups, convoys, ammunition dumps and troop concentrations are all known to Ukraine as soon as they are established.

Second is the highly developed use of drones to identify enemy positions and movements. Small low cost drones flown by artillery observers have the ability to locate the enemy and direct smart munitions onto targets of value. Every Russian tank, gun or infantryman is vulnerable to these drones which operate within their front and rear lines. This is a new factor in modern warfare and Russia is very slow to adapt to the changes.

Third and equally important is the command philosophy of Ukrainian Generals. They will not sacrifice large numbers of troops in headlong assaults on prepared enemy positions. They conserve their forces and take a steady and methodical approach, looking to take advantage of weak points, outflanking enemy positions and being cautious where the enemy is strong. They degrade the enemy logistical support and communications and destroy the air defences and artillery support. There is science in Ukraine’s methods, and they are working.

Lastly, the moral of the Ukrainian warriors is high, they believe in their cause and in their leaders. In contrast the Russian conscript stays in the line because he has no other choice.

Provided the west continue to support Ukraine, they will win back their lands. We must all support that cause.

Slava Ukraini!

Who Dares Shares

Robin Horsfall

Like this: Like Loading...