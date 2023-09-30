Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech describing the annexation of Ukrainian regions as “a truly historic and momentous event.” According to him, a year ago “millions of Donbas, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia residents made their choice — to be with their Fatherland,” reaffirming this decision in recent “elections.” He claimed the “referendums” had been held “in full compliance with international norms,” and that the residents of these regions had made a “long-awaited, hard-won, and truly popular decision” to join Russia.

Putin added that this “free and unambiguous choice” was “supported by the Russian people with all their hearts.” The president said that Russia and the annexed regions were now “building a common future together: restoring and building schools and hospitals, houses and roads, museums and memorials.” Putin ended his speech by addressing the residents of the annexed territories: “We are one people, and together we will overcome everything, respond to any challenges.”

Putin had been expected to give a speech at the September 29 Moscow concert in celebration of Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian territories last year; however, a few hours before the start, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin had no plans to attend the concert. Federal TV channels and official websites did not broadcast the concert.

https://meduza.io/en/news/2023/09/30/putin-gives-speech-on-anniversary-of-annexation-of-ukrainian-regions-says-referendums-were-in-full-compliance-with-international-norms

Like this: Like Loading...