Non-combat Volunteer Work in Ukraine

September 30, 2023
In the course of this terrible war, much has been reported about foreign volunteers who are fighting for Ukraine. However, there is other volunteer work that can be done in Ukraine besides in a combat role.
Volunteers in non-combat roles could do a lot to help Ukraine in its epic struggle. Of course, donating money is always a welcome way to help, but there is huge potential in the world from people who could volunteer their time and use their skills in the country. Even non-skilled aid is welcome.
The nation is in need of a wide range of help. These can range from the medical field to engineering, and also welding, mechanics, IT, drone technology, metal detecting, veterinary, manufacturing processes, warehouse work, electronics, power grid, hydraulics, construction, heavy equipment operation, and so much more. Maybe you have an ability that could help Ukraine.
Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we stand with the people of Ukraine. If you’re interested in learning about ways to help support or donate to Ukraine, explore the resources below.
On February 12, 2022, The U.S. Department of State issued a travel advisory, in which it warns travelers not to travel to Ukraine “due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19.”
While we understand many are looking for volunteering opportunities in Ukraine, the best way to support the Ukrainian people is to support organizations that are actively accepting and distributing donations to front-line workers and Ukrainians affected by the war.
Here’s how you can support the people of Ukraine, from wherever you are in the world.
Donate medical supplies and safety equipment
- United24: Ukraine’s official fundraising platform founded by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Donors can choose to contribute to defense and demining, medical aid, and/or rebuilding residential areas and infrastructure
- Sunflowers of Peace: Fundraiser aimed to provide first-aid backpacks to front-line paramedics and doctors in Ukraine
- Revived Soldiers Ukraine: Non-profit helping to fund soldiers’ rehabilitation
- Come Back Alive Foundation: Ukrainian charity raising money to provide soldiers returning from the war with necessary technology, training, and direct support to readjust to civilian life.
- Army SOS: Provides military supplies and modern technology to the Ukrainian military. (Funds are not used for weapons)
- International Medical Corps: Team of first responders helping to provide medical and mental health services to those in affected communities and the medical teams helping refugees in Ukraine
- Razom for Ukraine: Non-profit Ukrainian-American human rights organization that supports first responder units with tactical medical kits, medical supplies, medicine, and communication equipment
- Serhiy Pritula Charitable Foundation: Charity foundation collecting contributions for generators, stoves, drones, radio charging stations, and military vehicles. They also assemble first aid kits and medical backpacks
- Hospitallers: Ukrainian volunteer medical battalion raising funds to supply paramedics in the front lines with essential equipment for emergency care and evacuation of the wounded
- Car for Ukraine: Established as a response to the high demand for pickup trucks for the Ukrainian army, the volunteer initiative purchases, upgrades, and delivers 4×4 trucks to the military.
Aid in evacuation efforts
- Vostok SOS: Ukrainian non-profit foundation organizing temporary housing for internally displaced persons and operating telephone hotlines for war victims and refugees
- Help Ukraine 22: Humanitarian relief project spearheaded by The Committee for Open Democracy in the US, focused on evacuating and supplying humanitarian aid to women, children, and the elderly
- Rescue Now UA: Charitable foundation based in Kharkiv, Ukraine evacuating people in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions and providing humanitarian kits, food, and hot lunches to internally displaced persons
- Fight For Right: Ukranian nonprofit providing essential resources and evacuation assistance to Ukrainians with disabilities
- Helping to Leave: Organization offering 24-hour evacuation assistance to Ukrainians in military hotbeds and informational, psychological, and financial aid to Ukrainians affected by the invasion, including those who were forcibly deported to Russia and temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine
Help children and families affected by the war
- Humanitarian Aid Website (help.gov.ua): Official website by the Ukrainian government providing support for Ukraine through monetary donations and humanitarian aid packages, such as hygiene products, baby wipes, canned foods, medical equipment, and more.
- National Bank of Ukraine: Organized by Ukraine’s Ministry of Social Policy, this official bank account is accepting direct donations to raise money for food, shelters, clothing, and staple goods.
- United Help Ukraine: Non-profit distributing donations, food, and medical supplies to Ukrainian refugees
- Voices of Children: Foundation accepting donations to help provide children affected by the war receive psychological and psychological support
- Nova Ukraine: Non-profit taking donations to provide emergency kits for families, as well as hospital equipment
- Ukraine Crisis Fund: Non-profit providing water, food, and hygiene kits to Ukrainian families
- Everybody Can: Foundation based in Kyiv providing assistance to Ukrainian children and elders, and donating medical equipment to hospitals
- Airbnb.org: Accepting donations to find accommodations for refugee families and relief-workers
- The 1K Project: Not for profit collective focused on connecting sponsors in the US and worldwide to send $1000 US dollars as direct relief for Ukrainian families, especially single mothers and families with more than 3 children
Support women during the war
- Marsh Zhinok: Public initiative that provides Ukrainian women with food, medicines, hygiene products diapers and baby food, as well as psychological and legal assistance, and temporary housing
- Ukrainian Women’s Fund: Raising funds for the immediate needs of women and girls in Ukraine. Donations will cover food, water, hygiene products, medicine and will also support local women’s rights and feminist organizations
Support care for older folks in Ukraine
- Starenki: Foundation supplying food parcels and medicine to senior Ukrainians, as well as assistance for isolated older adults to get in touch with their families.
Help BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ refugees in Ukraine
- Insight Ukraine: Public organization collecting funds to cover basic food, shelter, and relocation needs for LGBTQIA+ refugees
- QUA (LGBTQ Ukrainians in America): Helping to provide legal support to LGBTQIA+ Ukrainians and provide refugees with menstrual hygiene products and donations for housing and childcare
- Coalition To Support Black People In Ukraine: Fundraiser aiming to support Black refugees pay for relocation fees and provide them with essentials such as blankets, food, heating pads, phone lines, and clothes
- Ocalenie Foundation: Supports refugees, including BIPOC refugees fleeing Ukraine, through housing, legal assistance, psychological therapy, and Polish language lessons
Care for animals affected by the invasion
- UAnimals: Animal rights group and charitable fund evacuating animals from military hotspots, supplying feed to animals in need, and rebuilding animal shelters destroyed during the invasion
- Sirius Animal Shelter: Largest homeless animal shelter in Ukraine rescuing and evacuating abandoned animals. Contributions will cover food and treatment of over 3,000 animals in the shelter
Help rebuild residential areas
- Repair Together: Volunteer initiative organizing clean-ups and rebuilding efforts through raves, concerts, and other fundraising efforts
Can’t donate money? Help share and boost the stories of Black refugees by sharing their stories using the #AfricansinUkraine hashtag across Instagram and Twitter.
Note: The content found on the #AfricansinUkraine hashtag displays the racial violence Black Africans have been facing as they flee Ukraine, which may be triggering to some readers. Before sharing, use a trigger warning tag to warn readers about sensitive content.
One more charity program for drones:
Euro-card SEPA
Account number (IBAN): GB66CLJU00997187595264
BIC: CLJUGB21
Account Holder Name: HONCHAROV DMYTRO
TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number): 3188321450
Bank: Clear Junction Limited
Bank address: 15 Kingsway, London WC2B 6UN
PayPal: dmytgonc@gmail.com (leave the comment: “for fpv-drones”)
5 comments
Everyone must do everything possible within their means. Most wealthy people are doing nothing. There are outstanding and superb people like Howard G. Buffet, but they are the exceptions.
I am myself involved with two small charities that do vital work. One provides medical assistance to areas near the conflict zone and the other provides second hand SUV’s for the use of army personnel.
Thank you so much, Sir Scradge!
British Ukrainian Aid:
https://www.british-ukrainianaid.org
The other one is a private one run by my friend Oksyk. Since 2014, she has fund-raised via FB.
This is really great and looks complete. Thanks so much for sharing. I’m going to send it out to everyone I know. There’s a charity or org that can appeal to anyone and everyone. Great job Scradgel. ATA boy!
Thanks a lot, Sir Cap!