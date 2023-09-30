Non-combat Volunteer Work in Ukraine

September 30, 2023

In the course of this terrible war, much has been reported about foreign volunteers who are fighting for Ukraine. However, there is other volunteer work that can be done in Ukraine besides in a combat role.

Volunteers in non-combat roles could do a lot to help Ukraine in its epic struggle. Of course, donating money is always a welcome way to help, but there is huge potential in the world from people who could volunteer their time and use their skills in the country. Even non-skilled aid is welcome.

The nation is in need of a wide range of help. These can range from the medical field to engineering, and also welding, mechanics, IT, drone technology, metal detecting, veterinary, manufacturing processes, warehouse work, electronics, power grid, hydraulics, construction, heavy equipment operation, and so much more. Maybe you have an ability that could help Ukraine.

Donate medical supplies and safety equipment

United24: Ukraine’s official fundraising platform founded by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Donors can choose to contribute to defense and demining, medical aid, and/or rebuilding residential areas and infrastructure

Sunflowers of Peace: Fundraiser aimed to provide first-aid backpacks to front-line paramedics and doctors in Ukraine

Revived Soldiers Ukraine: Non-profit helping to fund soldiers’ rehabilitation

Come Back Alive Foundation: Ukrainian charity raising money to provide soldiers returning from the war with necessary technology, training, and direct support to readjust to civilian life.

Army SOS: Provides military supplies and modern technology to the Ukrainian military. (Funds are not used for weapons)

International Medical Corps: Team of first responders helping to provide medical and mental health services to those in affected communities and the medical teams helping refugees in Ukraine

Razom for Ukraine: Non-profit Ukrainian-American human rights organization that supports first responder units with tactical medical kits, medical supplies, medicine, and communication equipment

Serhiy Pritula Charitable Foundation: Charity foundation collecting contributions for generators, stoves, drones, radio charging stations, and military vehicles. They also assemble first aid kits and medical backpacks

Hospitallers: Ukrainian volunteer medical battalion raising funds to supply paramedics in the front lines with essential equipment for emergency care and evacuation of the wounded

Car for Ukraine: Established as a response to the high demand for pickup trucks for the Ukrainian army, the volunteer initiative purchases, upgrades, and delivers 4×4 trucks to the military.

Aid in evacuation efforts

Vostok SOS: Ukrainian non-profit foundation organizing temporary housing for internally displaced persons and operating telephone hotlines for war victims and refugees

Help Ukraine 22: Humanitarian relief project spearheaded by The Committee for Open Democracy in the US, focused on evacuating and supplying humanitarian aid to women, children, and the elderly

Rescue Now UA: Charitable foundation based in Kharkiv, Ukraine evacuating people in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions and providing humanitarian kits, food, and hot lunches to internally displaced persons

Fight For Right: Ukranian nonprofit providing essential resources and evacuation assistance to Ukrainians with disabilities

Helping to Leave: Organization offering 24-hour evacuation assistance to Ukrainians in military hotbeds and informational, psychological, and financial aid to Ukrainians affected by the invasion, including those who were forcibly deported to Russia and temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine

Help children and families affected by the war

Humanitarian Aid Website (help.gov.ua): Official website by the Ukrainian government providing support for Ukraine through monetary donations and humanitarian aid packages, such as hygiene products, baby wipes, canned foods, medical equipment, and more.

National Bank of Ukraine: Organized by Ukraine’s Ministry of Social Policy, this official bank account is accepting direct donations to raise money for food, shelters, clothing, and staple goods.

United Help Ukraine: Non-profit distributing donations, food, and medical supplies to Ukrainian refugees

Voices of Children: Foundation accepting donations to help provide children affected by the war receive psychological and psychological support

Nova Ukraine: Non-profit taking donations to provide emergency kits for families, as well as hospital equipment

Ukraine Crisis Fund: Non-profit providing water, food, and hygiene kits to Ukrainian families

Everybody Can: Foundation based in Kyiv providing assistance to Ukrainian children and elders, and donating medical equipment to hospitals

Airbnb.org: Accepting donations to find accommodations for refugee families and relief-workers

The 1K Project: Not for profit collective focused on connecting sponsors in the US and worldwide to send $1000 US dollars as direct relief for Ukrainian families, especially single mothers and families with more than 3 children

Support women during the war

Marsh Zhinok: Public initiative that provides Ukrainian women with food, medicines, hygiene products diapers and baby food, as well as psychological and legal assistance, and temporary housing

Ukrainian Women’s Fund: Raising funds for the immediate needs of women and girls in Ukraine. Donations will cover food, water, hygiene products, medicine and will also support local women’s rights and feminist organizations

Support care for older folks in Ukraine

Starenki: Foundation supplying food parcels and medicine to senior Ukrainians, as well as assistance for isolated older adults to get in touch with their families.

Help BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ refugees in Ukraine

Insight Ukraine: Public organization collecting funds to cover basic food, shelter, and relocation needs for LGBTQIA+ refugees

QUA (LGBTQ Ukrainians in America): Helping to provide legal support to LGBTQIA+ Ukrainians and provide refugees with menstrual hygiene products and donations for housing and childcare

Coalition To Support Black People In Ukraine: Fundraiser aiming to support Black refugees pay for relocation fees and provide them with essentials such as blankets, food, heating pads, phone lines, and clothes

Ocalenie Foundation: Supports refugees, including BIPOC refugees fleeing Ukraine, through housing, legal assistance, psychological therapy, and Polish language lessons

Care for animals affected by the invasion

UAnimals: Animal rights group and charitable fund evacuating animals from military hotspots, supplying feed to animals in need, and rebuilding animal shelters destroyed during the invasion

Sirius Animal Shelter: Largest homeless animal shelter in Ukraine rescuing and evacuating abandoned animals. Contributions will cover food and treatment of over 3,000 animals in the shelter

Help rebuild residential areas

Repair Together: Volunteer initiative organizing clean-ups and rebuilding efforts through raves, concerts, and other fundraising efforts

Can’t donate money? Help share and boost the stories of Black refugees by sharing their stories using the #AfricansinUkraine hashtag across Instagram and Twitter.

Note: The content found on the #AfricansinUkraine hashtag displays the racial violence Black Africans have been facing as they flee Ukraine, which may be triggering to some readers. Before sharing, use a trigger warning tag to warn readers about sensitive content.

One more charity program for drones:

