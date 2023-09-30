Medvedev announced war with Ukraine “until complete destruction”

Veronika Prokhorenko14:33, 30.09.23

The Russian politician made promises in honor of the holiday invented by Putin – the Day of Reunification of New Regions with Russia.

Deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the occupiers will wage war on Ukraine “until complete destruction.”

The official made a corresponding promise in honor of the artificial holiday that Putin legitimized by decree on September 28 – “The Day of Reunification of New Regions with Russia.”

“The special military operation will continue until the Nazi Kyiv regime is completely destroyed and the original Russian territories are liberated from the enemy,” Medvedev said.

The former leader of the Russian Federation also hinted that Russia would soon annex even more Ukrainian territories, although he did not specify when exactly.

Putin created a new fictitious holiday for the Russian Federation

Let us recall that on September 28, Russian leader Vladimir Putin created a “holiday” of occupation in honor of the fictitious annexation of part of the territories of Ukraine (“LDPR”, as well as parts of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions) to the Russian Federation. The dictator ordered that this “holiday” be celebrated on September 30 by a corresponding decree.

