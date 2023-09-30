Georgia is an occupied and detained country.

Mikhail Saakashvili, Third President of Georgia

Sept 29

Apols: imperfect Google transaction from Georgian.

The occupation process began in 2012 when Russia took control of the central government and now we are at the final stage of that occupation process.

Russia has its own Governor General in Georgia – Ivanishvili, who does what he has learned in Russia, makes us watch performances, makes the president and the government fight, promotes several camps inside the opposition and makes people watch their kinkling, constantly blackmail Europe and America and therefore creates competition with Russia He is a threat, he is destroying it Physically and morally.

Ivanishvili and the Russians play with greed and make money, and play with small and big ambitions and create some oppositionists the illusions that they are the ones who can achieve what no one else can do, but the main thing is to regularly condemn others.

What is the solution here? First of all, unity is for everyone who can, but unity is not about attracting multiple discredited people and preparing the eternal MPs again.

Ivanishvili’s refusal to hold electronic elections, but only by EU or coalition of trusted countries.

Recognizing the fact that breakthrough must be made as fast as possible and we must win the election even before the election. Rejecting the illusion that something will happen, for example, refusing the status of EU candidate and unknown youth to us will appear again and the opposition will be in this new wave.

Firstly, in my opinion, Georgia will be given a status, for geopolitical reasons, which will not change anything in Georgians’ daily life and secondly, counting on hypothetical youth protest does not give anything, daily work is needed and older generations should join it, they should play the main role and not congratulate this function only to young people.

I know older generations have much more to lose, most have debts, are afraid of losing jobs, many have left and the rest dream of leaving, but the dream has no real ideological supporters, Russia and Ivanishvili are on the wrong side of history, Ukraine will in any case defeat Russia with Western help, which will lay the foundation for Russia’s disintegration process. Restoration of territorial integrity by Azerbaijan and opening Armenia to the West has broken Russia’s main paradigm in the South Caucasus.

Russia no longer has the support of the people between the 3 Caucasus countries, so no matter how much you screw up the opposition’s talking heads, I’m already here and intend to be actively involved in uniting all decent people, including bringing in massive new people.

I have learned a lot from my own mistakes, I have seen who is who in prison and plan to release not only myself but the entire country!

……..

From Sept 28:

Once again I want to express my respect and love to my Batumi people, today I saw angry Batumi people marching – “Abkhazia is Georgia”, it was doubly emotional to see that the residents of “Abkhazian settlement” of Batumi took part in the march.

I will address you, I still haven’t fulfilled my promise – “Tomorrow in Sokhumi”

Russia has brought destruction and lack of prospects to Abkhazia. We offer Abkhazia a whole new future:

Common State of Abkhazia and Georgia – with administrative center in Kutaisi; Official languages of Georgia and Abkhazia will be – Abkhazian and Georgian; Primary investment in the economy of Abkhazia – in the amount of ten billion dollars; The whole Abkhazia will be a free economic zone – with a special tax regime; Equal representation of Abkhazia in the Upper House of Parliament of Georgia – quotas for Abkhazia at foreign policy and defense bodies. Not only 27 September, every day is pain, especially for those people who were forced to leave Abkhazia, who still dream about the streets of Sokhumi, their homes, wherever they are, still feel loss and loss. Even though we handed over furnished apartments to many of them, everyone was unanimously telling us: “I’d rather be in Sukhumi and don’t want anything at all!” “ Over the last years, not a single word about Sukhumi and occupation, on the contrary, has deliberately stopped the port of Anaklia and the construction of Lazik, which directly opened the historic chance – to restore all lost relations. I once addressed our Abkhazian brothers: We want peace, Atinchra, I am sure more than ever that we can all be able to coexist peacefully and build a European state. Our peace initiative has always been blocked by Russia, but today there is a different geopolitical reality, so there should be more ways to talk to Sukhumi, because there is no alternative to dialogue. Recently, I heard that many are already using the term – Georgian-Abkhazian conflict, which is a lie and Russian propaganda. It’s time to call everything its name, the initiator of all this was Russia, because for centuries Georgians, Abkhazians and Ossians have been building a united Georgia. “I can’t count as lost what I didn’t give up on my own will” Abkhazia is Georgia! Sokhumi will become the most beautiful and safest city on the Black Sea! ❤️🇬🇪

