EXPLAINED: Ukraine War Spillover Might Trigger NATO-Russia Shooting Incident

The trend of events points to an oncoming direct clash between the Russian and NATO air forces.

September 30, 2023

Kyiv Post Senior Defense Correspondent Stefan Korshak reviews Russia’s missile and kamikaze drone bombardment campaign against Ukraine’s Danube River ports, and Kremlin fighter intercepts of NATO’s surveillance flights over the Black Sea.

The trend of events points to an oncoming direct clash between the Russian and NATO air forces. If the world is unlucky military service personnel of a nuclear power, and possibly two or more, will be killed or wounded in a shooting incident.

By Stefan Korshak

https://www.kyivpost.com/videos/22139

Like this: Like Loading...