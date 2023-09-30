EXPLAINED: Ukraine War Spillover Might Trigger NATO-Russia Shooting Incident

The trend of events points to an oncoming direct clash between the Russian and NATO air forces.
September 30, 2023
Kyiv Post Senior Defense Correspondent Stefan Korshak reviews Russia’s missile and kamikaze drone bombardment campaign against Ukraine’s Danube River ports, and Kremlin fighter intercepts of NATO’s surveillance flights over the Black Sea.
The trend of events points to an oncoming direct clash between the Russian and NATO air forces. If the world is unlucky military service personnel of a nuclear power, and possibly two or more, will be killed or wounded in a shooting incident.
2 comments
“Sooner or later, something is going to happen.”
The question is, how much MORE must happen before NATO finds its courage? In previous times, mafia land would’ve been punished in some way for what it’s already done. These days, we don’t even hear a peep. That’s because in previous times, we had people in charge we could trust being courageous and steadfast. Today, we have jellyfish, fascists, and appeasers. Mafia land knows this, and that’s why they keep violating rules and laws.
It’s already happened and nothing was done. A Russian missile hit Poland resulting in civilian death. Immediately, before any investigation, Biden and the rest of the frightened booger-eating morons panicked and blamed it on Ukraine. Now, many months later, the report came out with the result that was dictated since the very beginning. That was not a Ukrainian missile. Anyone with half a brain knows the conclusions of the so-called investigation were fabricated to appease Putin. That’s how this is gonna go down. Now you know.