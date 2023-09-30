Bill B.

Breaking: U.S. House passes 45-day bill to keep government open. (video)

09/30/2023

© MSNBC 2023

9 comments

      • I’ve read it on a The Hill report.
        These people who are responsible for this are not conservatives and they are not Republicans. They are mafia assets, emphasis is on ass.

        Reply

      • I don’t want to guess what ukrainians might think now. Attacked by the ruSSian fuck ups and abandoned by us.

        Reply

          • Ukrainians are so much in love with us and they only get hurt by us. Putin must be laughing his ass off. We should not create another fuck up like in Afghanistan, since such scenario would destabilize all of Europe.

            Reply

Enter comments here: