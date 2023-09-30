Breaking: U.S. House passes 45-day bill to keep government open. (video)

09/30/2023
9 comments
Well, it’s a start with a countdown.
Bureaucratic bs and red tape, kick the can. So non functional till last minute and the a half assed job. 🙄
Now, Biden, hand over what’s needed, dammit.
The funding for Ukraine was stripped out of the House version Sir OFP.
I’ve read it on a The Hill report.
These people who are responsible for this are not conservatives and they are not Republicans. They are mafia assets, emphasis is on ass.
I don’t want to guess what ukrainians might think now. Attacked by the ruSSian fuck ups and abandoned by us.
There is still some funds due to them suggesting the price for replacement as opposed to equipment actual cost, but this is still bullshit.
Ukrainians are so much in love with us and they only get hurt by us. Putin must be laughing his ass off. We should not create another fuck up like in Afghanistan, since such scenario would destabilize all of Europe.
Wasn’t enough duct tape in the world to keep afgasistan together, neither the soviets nor U.S. could pull that off. 🤣