BEST OF THE WEEK Slovak election goes right down to the wire

When bne IntelliNews was founded in 2006 it tried to fill a gap in the market for dedicated and informed business and political news and analysis of the whole post-communist world from Prague to Ulaanbaatar. For the past 17 years we have continued to focus on this region, which is badly neglected by other media, while adding coverage of other emerging market regions, namely Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia, and adding specialist energy reporting (Newsbase).

This means we cover small countries such as Slovakia, population five million, on a daily basis and when they hold a general election, which takes place today, we take it seriously. We sent two reporters there beforehand to find out what is going on and to write a series of articles to explain to readers why it is important not just to Slovaks but to the rest of Europe and beyond.

This election, other media have also belatedly discovered Slovakia and a few have even sent reporters too. There is widespread interest in the threats of Robert Fico, the country’s dominant politician for the past two decades, to end Slovak military aid for Ukraine and to oppose further sanctions on Russia.

This risk may be overblown. We are optimistic that the liberal Progressive Slovakia of Michal Simecka (pictured) may be able to form a coalition to keep Fico’s Smer party from returning to power. It is also likely that if Fico were to be victorious, his government would not be as bad as his opponents are painting. Fico would probably be in a coalition with the more moderate Hlas party, and Slovakia’s stuttering economy needs EU funds desperately, so he would be unlikely to pick a fight with Brussels.

Going to war with the European Commission is also not Fico’s style, and in any case Slovakia is a smaller and less self-important country than either Hungary or Poland, so it tends to try to stick to the European mainstream. On the other hand, though, Hungary’s Viktor Orban and Poland’s Jaroslaw Kaczynski could give him the cover and courage to be more obstreperous this time around.

But it is another thing to say that the election is irrelevant. Politico wrote a piece this week saying that Slovakia was a “backwater”, that its election “doesn’t really matter”, it was “much ado about nothing”, and that media commentators were in a “pearl clutching mode”. It said we all could soon “go back to not caring about Slovak politics”.

Among other flippant and patronising comments, it wrote:

“If Slovakia, a country of about 5.5 million people, matters so much, then why do so many people (including Silvio Berlusconi and George W. Bush) confuse it with Slovenia?”

And:

“That Europe is only waking up to Fico’s political comeback (which has been apparent for months) a few days before the election is a pretty good indication of its relevance.”

Bne IntelliNews is still clearly needed to provide intelligent and perceptive coverage of this region, which continues to be neglected by other media, even some that purport to cover the whole of Europe.

Robert Anderson, Managing Editor

