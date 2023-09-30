“Barbaric destruction”: Borrell inspected the cathedral destroyed by a rocket in Odessa (video)

Yury Kobzar17:16, 30.09.23

The EU’s chief diplomat arrived on an unannounced visit to Ukraine.

The chief diplomat of the European Union, the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, arrived in Odessa on an unannounced visit.

His press service published a video of a brief interview with the diplomat, recorded within the walls of the Transfiguration Cathedral, which suffered significant damage during a Russian missile attack in July this year.

“Odessa is a beautiful, historic city. It should be in the headlines for its vibrant culture and spirit, its multi-ethnic society, its beauty and history. Instead, it appears in the news like this – as a frequent target of Putin’s war, which is destroying port infrastructure and ancient churches. This is a good example of how Russia is trying to destroy Ukraine,” Borrell said, pointing to the walls of the dilapidated cathedral.

He stressed that the EU supports the stabilization of sites affected by “barbaric destruction by Russia.”

Commenting on the anniversary of Russia’s formal annexation of the Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the diplomat emphasized that Ukraine has every right to defend itself from Russian aggression and restore full control over its territory. According to Borrell, his visit to Odessa is a demonstration that the EU will support Ukraine in its fight with financial and military resources.

