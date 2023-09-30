38 companies from 19 countries join Defence Industries Alliance

30 SEPTEMBER 2023

THE INTERNATIONAL DEFENCE INDUSTRIES FORUM IN KYIV. PHOTO: PRESIDENT’S OFFICE

Ukrainian companies have signed 20 documents with foreign partners as part of the International Defence Industries Forum, and 38 companies from 19 countries had joined the Defence Industries Alliance by the time the forum closed.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: “As part of the forum, Ukrainian companies signed 20 documents with foreign partners. These are agreements and memoranda on the drone manufacturing, repair and production of armoured vehicles and ammunition. Joint production, technology exchange, and component supply are among the cooperation formats.”

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reported that 38 companies from 19 countries had joined the Defence Industries Alliance by the time the forum closed.

Every weapon and military equipment manufacturer from different countries in the world can join the Alliance.

The First International Defence Industries Forum (DFNC1) in Kyiv brought together 252 companies from over 30 countries that produce a full range of weapons, military equipment and defence systems. Three Ukrainian ministries, including the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Defence Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, jointly organised the forum.

Tanks, artillery, drones, ammunition manufacturers, innovative software developers and unique complex technology owners from partner countries took part in the event. In addition, the Ukrainian state and private businesses of the defence-industrial complex, both extensive groups of companies and defence-tech startups, also joined.

The forum was opened by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin and President’s Office Head Andrii Yermak delivered their speeches to guests. Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and representatives of the partner countries made special video messages. Eric Schmidt, founder of Schmidt Futures, delivered his speech too. Honorary speakers of the forum were Slovak Defence Minister Martin Sklenár and Wendy Gilmore, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Defence.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the creation of a Defence Industries Alliance and the establishment of a special Defence Fund.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/09/30/7422061/

Like this: Like Loading...