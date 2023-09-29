Wagner veterans joining Russian ranks in Ukraine again, focusing on Bakhmut sector, UK intel says

In recent weeks, up to 100 former Wagner company mercenaries may have begun arriving in Ukraine as individuals or in small groups as part of Russian units, UK Defense Intelligence said in its latest report published on Sept. 29.

The exact status of the newly arrived personnel is unknown, but it is likely that some militants have joined other mercenary companies or units of the Russian army subordinated to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

There are reports indicating that former Wagner mercenaries are concentrated around Bakhmut, UK intel says.

Their experience is likely to be “particularly in demand” in this area because the fighters are already familiar with the current front line and the Ukrainian forces’ tactics in this sector.

After Russia announced the death of Wagner mercenary company leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in late August, the Pentagon said that his militants were no longer a factor on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Prior to that, Wagner units were withdrawn from Bakhmut, where they had been suffering heavy losses for months. After that, the company reportedly stopped recruiting mercenaries.

A few days ago, Russian propagandists alleged that Wagner mercenaries had arrived in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces denied this.

The head of the press service of the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illya Yevlash, confirmed on Sept. 27 that mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner mercenary company were being redeployed to eastern Ukraine, but they were not as much of a threat as before.

The spokesman for the Eastern Military Grouping, Serhiy Cherevatyi, said that only a few hundred militants of the Wagner mercenary company are fighting in eastern Ukraine. He said the Wagner veterans who returned to the war against Ukraine are now working for the Russian Defense Ministry or in its subordinate structures.

He also clarified that the Russian mercenaries joined the Russian troops individually, not as a unit.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/wagner-fighters-reportedly-bolster-russian-forces-around-bakhmut-50357080.html

