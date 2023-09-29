Ukrainian Security Service’s drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

A drone of the Security Service of Ukraine disabled the Kasta Russian radar station in the Kursk Oblast, Russian Federation, on 28 September.
Source: an Ukrainska Pravda (UP) source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Details: The source says that on 28 September, the SSU drone detected and destroyed the Kasta Russian radar station near the settlement of Giri, Belovsky district, Kursk Oblast.
Quote: “Russian propaganda claims that such a radar can detect even aircraft with stealth technology. But somehow it missed the SSU drone. The peculiarity of this radar was its ability to identify aerial targets at extremely low altitudes. The key word is – was!”.
One comment
russian propaganda makes a lot of claims about it’s military hardware, that’s why putler went grovelling to fat boy.