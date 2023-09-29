Ukraine’s Security Service attacks power substation supplying military facilities in Kursk region

SEPTEMBER 29, 2023

Ukraine’s Security Service attacked a power substation in the Kursk region (Photo: Getty Images)

AUTHOR: DARIA DMYTRIIEVA

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has staged a new blackout for Russians in the Kursk region by attacking an electric substation connected to crucial enemy military facilities, according to sources of RBC-Ukraine in the SSU.

While the Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have “destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones” in the Kursk region, SSU sources provided a video of a successful attack on the electric substation.

Джерела РБК-Україна в спецслужбах повідомили, що атака дронів на електропідстанцію у Курській області Росії була черговою спецоперацією СБУ. Деталі тут: https://t.co/exLA1RKDVP#Russia #Kursk pic.twitter.com/rIULLUaXGs — РБК-Україна (@rbc_ukraine) September 29, 2023

This substation was notably linked to vital military installations of the enemy. The video shows drones accurately targeting the facility.

Sources noted that thanks to another special operation by the SSU, the occupiers are beginning to realize that blackouts are becoming a reality for Russians, already looming at their doorstep.

“If the Russian Federation continues to shell our infrastructure objects, it will receive even more ‘cotton’ in response,” added sources within the intelligence agencies.

Explosions in the Kursk region on the night of September 29

That night, in the Kursk region, there was a massive drone attack. Local Governor Roman Starovoit claimed that their air defense systems allegedly shot down at least ten drones.

However, Russian sources reported that one UAV “dropped two explosive devices on the substation, causing one of the transformers to explode.”

As a result, five settlements and a hospital were left without electricity.

Not the first blackout in the Kursk region. Earlier, sources of RBC-Ukraine in the SSU reported a blackout in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, orchestrated by Ukrainian special services.

On September 26, a drone dropped an explosive device on a power substation in the village of Snagost. At that time, seven settlements were left without electricity.

https://newsukraine.rbc.ua/news/ukraine-s-security-service-attacks-power-1695972469.html

