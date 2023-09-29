Ukraine supporter General Milley resigns as US Chief of Staff

Anastasia Pechenyuk19:08, 29.09.23

Milley is remembered as a strong supporter of helping Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley has resigned. He held this position for four years.

According to Reuters , Milley, whose tenure ended this month, will now hand over command to Air Force General Charles Brown.

Brown will become only the second in US history and the first black officer in the last two decades to head the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the main working body for command and control of the US Armed Forces. Last week, the U.S. Senate approved Brown’s appointment by a vote of 83 to 11.

Mark Milley’s resignation – what was reported

In May of this year, President of the United States of America Joe Biden officially announced the replacement of the head of the US General Staff . Even then it became known that Charles Brown, who is called Biden’s protégé, could head the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Mark Milley was appointed to the position in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump. On the eve of Millie’s term expiration, Trump accused the senior military official of secretly negotiating with China behind his back. The general responded that he would “take appropriate measures to ensure his safety and the safety of his family” because of the former president’s statements.

Milley chaired the committee throughout the full-scale war in Ukraine and is remembered as a strong supporter of our country. He advocated sending billions of dollars worth of weapons to Kiev and criticized Moscow for launching a “campaign of terror” against civilians.

