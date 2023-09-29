Seven EU countries have ordered artillery shells for Ukraine, – Reuters

Anastasia Pechenyuk19:45, 29.09.23

Lithuania and Luxembourg are among the seven.

Seven of the 27 European Union countries have already ordered 155mm artillery shells for Ukraine under a scheme the bloc agreed on in the spring.

According to Reuters , these countries have signed agreements with the European Defense Agency (EDA) to supply projectiles for four “modern firing platforms designed and manufactured in Europe.” We are talking about the French CAESAR, Polish Krab, German PzH2000 and Slovak Zuzana C/2000.

The EDA said the agreements cover both finished projectiles and components such as fuses, charges and capsules.

“Seven member states have already placed orders for 155mm ammunition under the EDA’s expedited process. Other orders, for example for purposes of replenishing national stockpiles, may materialize in the coming weeks and months,” the agency said.

The EDA declined to name the seven countries or disclose the size of the orders, saying much of the information is confidential. Lithuania and Luxembourg, at the request of Reuters, confirmed that they were included in this seven.

By placing orders before the end of this month, countries are eligible for reimbursement from the European Peace Facility. Luxembourg officials said the country would not seek compensation.

Ammunition for 2 billion euros – you need to know

At the beginning of the year, with thousands of artillery ammunition being used daily at the front, Ukraine’s Western allies stepped up efforts to purchase and produce them.

In March, the EU agreed to supply Ukraine with a million of scarce artillery ammunition over the next 12 months.

Subsequently, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said that more than 20 EU member states would participate in the project to provide Ukrainian forces with ammunition. It was about the delivery of ammunition from existing stocks, joint procurement and production of shells.

A total of 2 billion euros were allocated for the supply of ammunition . Half of the amount was to be used to compensate for funds that would be spent on joint purchases of shells.

The first billion euros under this program were allocated by the European Union on April 13. The allocation of another billion was accepted in early May.

