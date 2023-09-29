Russians were admitted to the 2024 Paralympics

Artem Budrin18:03, 29.09.23

In Paris next summer, Russian paraathletes will participate in competitions.

Russian paraathletes will be able to compete at the upcoming 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

This became possible after the members of the organization did not support the complete suspension of membership of the Russian NPC at the General Assembly of the IPC.

Let us recall that Russians and Belarusians were not represented at the 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing, which took place shortly after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the fall of 2022, the IPC suspended Russia’s membership in the organization, depriving it of all rights, with the exception of the obligation to pay the membership fee. The 2024 Paralympic Games will take place from August 28 to September 8.

Ban on Russian sports

Let us remind you that on March 28, the International Olympic Committee recommended allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions, but only in a neutral status and subject to a number of conditions.

It was also reported that Ukraine may boycott the Olympic Games in Paris if athletes from the Russian Federation and Belarus are allowed to compete.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...