Putin signs decree to conscript 130,000 Russians

29 SEPTEMBER 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to start the autumn conscription to the Russian Armed Forces on 1 October.
Source: Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti
Details: The document stipulates that the autumn conscription will last from October to December. A total of 130,000 people are to be drafted.
Russia usually holds conscriptions twice a year: in spring and autumn.
