Veronika Prokhorenko19:39, 29.09.23

The Russian leader said that anyone can make a “mistake.”

Russian leader Vladimir Putin hinted that criminals, for example, cannibals , rapists, murderers and other sociopaths who commit crimes in Russia, can correct their “mistakes” by dying in Ukraine.

In particular, at a meeting with the occupiers who took part in the aggressive battles for Urozhainoye (Donetsk region), Putin “has already forgiven” several such prisoners, The Moscow Times reports .

The President of Russia noted that the Russians mobilized in prisons fully atoned for their guilt posthumously.

“I want to say that we are all people, everyone can make some mistakes, they once made them, but they gave their lives for their homeland, and they atoned for their guilt in full,” Putin said.

The dictator also promised to provide assistance to the families of the “fallen” criminals and asked to honor their memory with a minute of silence, RosSMI notes.

