28.09.2023

Russians are “forced” to give up foreign luxury and look for new tourist places for holidays within their country. The Krasnodar, Kamchatka and Stavropol Territories, the Republic of Dagestan, Altai, Kaliningrad Region and the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea have become new resorts.

However, even the locals suffer from the impudence of Russian tourists. Propaganda media RT released the results of a survey conducted by analysts and found out how local “luxury” resorts treat holidaymakers, obozrevatel.com writes.

Thus, the most hospitable tourist regions were named Kamchatka, Dagestan and Stavropol Krai. Tourists-compatriots are allegedly welcome by 74%, 60% and 53% of local residents respectively. Crimea was at the bottom of the ranking.

According to the data, fatigue from holidaymakers is more typical of the population of Krasnodar Krai this year. “The most irritating factors (not only on the Black Sea coast, but also in other considered tourist regions), judging by the words of local residents, are the non-observance of the norms of communication and appearance by newcomers, disrespect for local and service personnel, untidiness,” the experts explained.

In addition, according to the results of the survey, from 33 to 39 per cent of residents of Russian regions which have protected nature reserves believe that it is time to protect the nature from tourists.

According to the analysts, the residents of Altai (39%) approve of the idea to close the territories of Russian nature reserves, 38% of residents in Crimea are concerned about the ecology of protected areas, and 37% of respondents in Kaliningrad region like the idea to protect nature reserves from the invasion of tourists.

A total of 300 representatives of the economically active population of the Krasnodar, Kamchatka and Stavropol Territories, the Republics of Dagestan, Altai, Kaliningrad region and annexed Crimea took part in the survey.

