In the Zaporozhye region, the Russians hit their own Su-35 – network

Angela Bachevskaya12:49, 29.09.23

This happened at night.

In the Zaporozhye region, the air defense forces of the Russian invaders shot down their own fighter .

This was reported by the Ukrainian Telegram channel monitor . According to their data, the invaders destroyed their plane in the sky over occupied Tokmak. “The good news is that the Su-35 is minus the Russian air defense forces at night over Tokmak,” the message says.

Meanwhile, the Russian pro-war public page “Fighterbomber” published a photo of a Su-35 fighter and wrote: “Eternal flight, brother.” He did not provide other details and closed comments.

