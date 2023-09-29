Angela Bachevskaya12:49, 29.09.23
This happened at night.
In the Zaporozhye region, the air defense forces of the Russian invaders shot down their own fighter .
This was reported by the Ukrainian Telegram channel monitor . According to their data, the invaders destroyed their plane in the sky over occupied Tokmak. “The good news is that the Su-35 is minus the Russian air defense forces at night over Tokmak,” the message says.
Meanwhile, the Russian pro-war public page “Fighterbomber” published a photo of a Su-35 fighter and wrote: “Eternal flight, brother.” He did not provide other details and closed comments.
Excellent news! At least Putler can brag about his state of the art air defences working.