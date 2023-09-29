September 29, 2023September 29, 2023 Bill B. First US made M1A1 Abrams Main Battle Tanks have arrived in Ukraine. (video commentary) 09/29/2023 New 🇺🇲 tranche of aid to 🇺🇦 Talking Tactics © UNITED24 Media 2023 Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
2 comments
Let’s hope that these tanks can punch some big holes into mafia lines.
Holes won’t do the job. Manpower is the key, and so far the invaders have more apes in the field than Ukraine has men to stop them.