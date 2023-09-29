Biden: Trump movement is a threat to US democracy

Marta Gichko06:54, 29.09.23

According to him, extremist threats from supporters of the ex-president could change the institutions of American democracy.

US President Joe Biden harshly commented on the attacks of his rival Donald Trump . He said that the politician’s movement threatens US democracy.

“Something dangerous is happening in America right now. There is an extremist movement that does not share the core beliefs of our democracy: the MAGA movement (Make America Great Again – Trump’s campaign slogan in the last election – ed.). There is no doubt that today’s Republican Party “is driven and intimidated by Republican MAGA extremists. Their extremist agenda, if implemented, will fundamentally change the institutions of American democracy as we know them,” Biden said, as quoted by CNN .

The American leader recalled that Trump openly said that the Constitution gives him the right to do whatever he wants as president.

“I’ve never heard a president say that as a joke,” he added.

Biden also alluded to Trump’s recent proposal to execute Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and said Republican silence on the comment was “deafening.”

“We must all remember: democracies do not necessarily die at gunpoint. They can die when people are silent, when they cannot rise up. I believe in free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power. I believe that in America there is no place – neither one, not one, not one – political violence,” he added.

Trump’s scandalous statements

Let us remind you that presidential elections will be held in the United States in 2024. Although Trump faces several charges, and a court recently found him guilty of fraud , he does not stop making loud statements about the United States itself, Europe, and the war in Ukraine.

For example, Trump recently said that the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, was allegedly guilty of “treason” and “deserves to be executed.” According to the former US President, Milley allegedly negotiated with China behind his back.

In addition, he criticized the US Air Force and the F-35 aircraft produced by Lockheed Martin, calling these fighters ” defective .”

For Ukraine, Trump is remembered for his loud promises to “end the war in 24 hours,” calls to “give” Crimea to Russia in exchange for peace, and words that if he were the president of the United States, the Russian Federation allegedly would not have decided on a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

